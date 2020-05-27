Mansion Party in Atlanta Shut Down, Mayor Bottoms Disappointed

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Atlanta Mayor Tells Residents To Stay Home Despite Reopening



According to Business Insider, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp plans to reopen some of the state's businesses on April 27, amid the coronavirus outbreak. But Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms strongly.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:40 Published on April 24, 2020 Atlanta Mayor Questions Georgia Governor's Plan to Reopen Businesses



As the great reopening debate continues, some state and local officials are not seeing eye to eye on when stay-at-home orders and business closures should end. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is one.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 01:30 Published on April 21, 2020

Tweets about this