Mansion Party in Atlanta Shut Down, Mayor Bottoms Disappointed

TMZ.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Keisha Lance Bottoms is disappointed some folks are still playing with fire in an untamed pandemic, like this wild house party in her city ... but she's encouraged by people taking it seriously. Here's the deal ... someone decided it was a good…
