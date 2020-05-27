Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches NASA Astronauts To ISS, Watch Live
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Elon Musk is looking to make more space history ... SpaceX is attempting to launch 2 NASA astronauts to the International Space Station ... and TMZ will be live streaming the mission. Dubbed Demo-2, the mission marks the first time ever a…
One week from Wednesday will mark the dawn of the commercial age of space travel. That’s when Elon Musk’s SpaceX will fly two NASA astronauts to the... cbs4.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •WorldNews