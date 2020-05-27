Global  

Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches NASA Astronauts To ISS, Watch Live

TMZ.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Elon Musk is looking to make more space history ... SpaceX is attempting to launch 2 NASA astronauts to the International Space Station ... and TMZ will be live streaming the mission. Dubbed Demo-2, the mission marks the first time ever a…
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: NASA preparing to launch astronauts

NASA preparing to launch astronauts 02:32

 It's been 9 years since American astronauts launched into space from U.S. soil. That's going to change today - as two NASA astronauts are set to take off from Florida.

