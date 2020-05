Scott Derrickson to direct sequel to beloved 1986 classic Labyrinth Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Months after leaving Marvel and his Doctor Strange sequel, director Scott Derrickson has landed a new project—the sequel to the beloved 1986 David Bowie classic Labyrinth (I suppose this now supplants the previous iteration being written by Nicole Perlman). Perhaps this can be the gothic horror fant... 👓 View full article

