Donald Trump Follows Up Threat Against Social Media Platforms With Executive Order Signing

AceShowbiz Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The POTUS sends a warning that his administration will strongly regulate or close down social media platforms after Twitter gave potentially misleading label to two of his tweets.
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: MAGA Boat Parade Draws Hundreds, Most Without Masks

MAGA Boat Parade Draws Hundreds, Most Without Masks 00:36

 "MAGA" stands for Make America Great Again and has been attached to Trump since his first campaign. On Sunday, Charlestown, South Carolina held a "MAGA" boat parade in honor of Trump. The seaside event drew hundreds of participants and spectators reports Business Insider. Photographs show the harbor...

Trump to sign social media order: White House [Video]

Trump to sign social media order: White House

On Wednesday White House officials said U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies Thursday, but gave no further details, escalating Trump's ongoing feud with..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:30Published
Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media After Twitter Issues A Warning Regarding His Tweets [Video]

Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media After Twitter Issues A Warning Regarding His Tweets

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened social media companies. Trump said he would regulate or shut down the apps and sites, one day after Twitter added a warning to the President's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Twitter's Jack Dorsey fact checks Trump, subtweets Mark Zuckerberg, ahead of social media executive order

President Donald Trump will reveal an executive order designed to "regulate" social media on Thursday, after Twitter applied its fact-check label to two Trump...
Mashable

Executive Order Is Expected to Curtail Protections for Social Media Companies

The move is almost certain to face a court challenge and signals the latest salvo by President Trump to crack down on online platforms.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •ReutersDaily CallerMediaiteTelegraph.co.uk

