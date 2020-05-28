U of Minn. Won't Use Minneapolis PD at Football Games After George Floyd Death

Global  

The University of Minnesota will no longer use the Minneapolis Police Dept. to work security at football games and other large events ... this after the horrific killing of George Floyd. University president Joan Gabel explained her decision in a…
