U of Minn. Won't Use Minneapolis PD at Football Games After George Floyd Death
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () The University of Minnesota will no longer use the Minneapolis Police Dept. to work security at football games and other large events ... this after the horrific killing of George Floyd. University president Joan Gabel explained her decision in a…
Protesters and police in Minneapolis violently clashed for a second night on Wednesday. In a display of outrage over the death of an unarmed black man, protestors took to the streets in large crowds...