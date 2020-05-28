Hulu releases trailer for Love, Victor that essentially resets the story of Love, Simon
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () It’s been over two years since Love, Simon came out (get it?), a time when adult gay men all cried in the theatre because our collective mom, Jennifer Garner, told us all that we could all exhale. Let’s just re-watch this clip because I think we could all use some Jennifer Garner wisdom right now. ...
Love Victor Trailer - Hulu series - Season 1 - Inspired by and set in the world of the GLAAD award winning Love, Simon, the Hulu series Love, Victor follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School, on his own journey of self-discovery. Love, Victor premieres June 19th.
#LoveVictor
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Documentary Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Well before the world knew of the Tony award-winning Broadway musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an..