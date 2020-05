What's Your Drama: Shorts, Friends, and a Question from Karen Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Welcome back to What's Your Drama. I'd explain what today's opening discussion is about but… it’s x-rated. Spoiler alert: Lainey’s body parts in shorts. Then it's time to get to your drama and this was a fun week of questions! Our first letter writer is stuck in quarantine and thinking about her sum... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Best Teen Drama Friendships



For all the drama, there were also a lot of touching teen drama friendships. For this list, we’ll be looking at the best friendships from our favorite dramatic teen shows as well as dramedies. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:16 Published on April 28, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this