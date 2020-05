Matthew McConaughey and Melissa McCarthy Take Part in Burger Showdown Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

To celebrate National Burger Day, Uber Eats and Off The Menu give fans the opportunity to try burger creations by 50 stars, including Sarah Hyland, Paris Hilton and Shay Mitchell. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Matthew McConaughey and Melissa McCarthy Take Part in Burger Showdown https://t.co/BlEqdB2zNU https://t.co/H93JdkUyJa 11 minutes ago