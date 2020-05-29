MLB's Max Kepler Apologizes For Blue Lives Matter Mask After George Floyd's Death

Video credit: Newsflare - Published 1 day ago Kid chants 'black lives matter' from car during George Floyd protest in LA 00:15 A child was spotted chanting "black lives matter" from the sunroof of a car during protests in Los Angeles yesterday (May 27). Protesters took to the streets in response to the death of Geroge Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday (May 25). Floyd died in police custody after he was filmed being...