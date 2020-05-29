Global  

MLB's Max Kepler Apologizes For Blue Lives Matter Mask After George Floyd's Death

TMZ.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler has apologized for wearing a Blue Lives Matter mask in the wake of George Floyd's tragic death ... saying he "had no idea that the mask had any underlying inferences." The 27-year-old MLB player posted a…
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Kid chants 'black lives matter' from car during George Floyd protest in LA

Kid chants 'black lives matter' from car during George Floyd protest in LA 00:15

 A child was spotted chanting "black lives matter" from the sunroof of a car during protests in Los Angeles yesterday (May 27). Protesters took to the streets in response to the death of Geroge Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday (May 25). Floyd died in police custody after he was filmed being...

