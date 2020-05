J.R. Smith Beats The Hell Out of Alleged Car Vandalizer During L.A. Protests Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

NBA star J.R. Smith beat the living daylights out of a man who allegedly smashed his car window during the wild protests in L.A. ... and TMZ Sports has the video. You can see ... the 6'6", 225-pounder unleashed a barrage of violent kicks on the man… 👓 View full article

