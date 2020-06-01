George Floyd's Alleged Murderer, Derek Chauvin, Moved to Maximum-Security Prison
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Derek Chauvin -- the former Minneapolis PD officer charged with the murder of George Floyd -- has a new jail cell for now ... he's been transferred to a maximum-security prison. Chauvin's been sent to the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park…
US cities across the country erupted for another night of violent protests Friday night. Reuters reports flared demonstrators vented their anger over the killing of George Floyd by policeman Derek Chauvin. Floyd was an African American man who died in Minneapolis this week after a white police...