Beyoncé & JAY-Z Call for Justice in George Floyd’s Killing

People Protest In London Over The Death Of George FLoyd



For the second day in a row, tens of thousands of people in London condemned police brutality. After the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, several people went out to protest... Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 hours ago

Illinois Governor Criticizes Donald Trump's Response To Nationwide Protests



President Donald Trump urged U.S. state governors to be more tough on protests happening in their states. He said: “You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time.”.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 hours ago