Drism82 Trump Blasts Governors to Crack Down on Rioters @Upperroom19 @G_O_A_T_08 @radiantlyflawed https://t.co/GFgnqSHYpy 37 seconds ago walzy RT @TMZ: Trump Blasts Governors to Crack Down on Rioters https://t.co/wEMkAEbywk 15 minutes ago Cathlene Sareli Trump Blasts Governors to Crack Down on Rioters https://t.co/M16PO7YtYe via @TMZ 16 minutes ago NM Trump Blasts Governors to Crack Down on Rioters https://t.co/dDQxvMOVe1 via @TMZ 17 minutes ago iThru Proxy Network Trump Blasts Governors to Crack Down on Rioters https://t.co/v9LIQEitTs 18 minutes ago Tammy McDougall Trump Blasts Governors to Crack Down on Rioters https://t.co/kV5gIVecwD via @TMZ 19 minutes ago 2Angelsonearth7AngelsinHeaven Trump Blasts Governors to Crack Down on Rioters https://t.co/MLcqviirJB via @TMZ 23 minutes ago Political Preacher Trump Blasts Governors to Crack Down on Rioters https://t.co/cUbL0aHRca 53 minutes ago