Trump Blasts Governors to Crack Down on Rioters

TMZ.com Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Donald Trump excoriated governors on a conference call Monday morning for not being way more aggressive with rioters. Trump was on a video conference call with various governors, and audio of the conversation leaked. Trump says the goal is…
