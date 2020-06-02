Cole Sprouse Claims Police Blocked Route to Leave Black Lives Matter Protest Before Arrest
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () The 'Riverdale' actor confirms reports he was detained by police for 'standing in solidarity' with activists protesting death of George Floyd near Santa Monica Pier on Sunday, May 31.
John Cusack was allegedly attacked by police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night. The High Fidelity star shared footage on Twitter of the protests in the city following the death of George Floyd, captioned with "Cops didn't like me filming the burning...