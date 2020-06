Jennifer Aniston to Have Her Iconic Nude Photo Auctioned for COVID-19 Relief Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The former 'Friends' star announces that all of the sales proceeds will go to the NAFC, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this