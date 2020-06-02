Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery Lawyers Taking Cases to United Nations

TMZ.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
The attorneys representing the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery are holding a news conference to discuss getting justice in the courts AND the United Nations ... and TMZ's streaming live. Attorneys Ben Crump and Lee…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Mural of George Floyd Painted on a Wall in Syria with Saying' I Can't Breathe'

Mural of George Floyd Painted on a Wall in Syria with Saying' I Can't Breathe' 01:00

 The reverberations of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer are spreading well beyond the United States.

Related videos from verified sources

8 Ways to Support Black Lives If You Can't Attend Protests [Video]

8 Ways to Support Black Lives If You Can't Attend Protests

8 Ways to Support Black Lives If You Can't Attend Protests Over the past week, protestors have gathered across the United States to take action against police brutality and systemic racism...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:33Published
Confederate Monuments Removed or Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest [Video]

Confederate Monuments Removed or Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest

Confederate Monuments Removed or Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest Many George Floyd protests across the nation have turned violent, prompting the defacing and/or removal of confederate monuments...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RgnLewvanGreens

Regina-Lewvan Greens RT @CanadianGreens: Enough. Black people are dying as police brutality goes unchecked. We stand with all those demanding justice for Geor… 11 seconds ago

amitoj

Amitoj Singh At a Back Lives Matter protest right now in downtown Manhattan. Vigil by the LGBTQ community for the likes of Georg… https://t.co/uXwmOaU1yt 14 seconds ago

kleekang

kaylee RT @JackieFielder_: A message for all politicians, especially Democratic ones: You can’t be in solidarity with the protestors demanding ju… 19 seconds ago

ConfidenceGhana

Confidence Coffie RT @senatemajldr: Every one of us has an obligation to distinguish peaceful protests over the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and… 22 seconds ago

BetterLesson

BetterLesson Black Lives Matter. We are committed to the self-examination, the learning, and the action required to be anti-raci… https://t.co/7XsGvc1b6z 33 seconds ago

FariiyaH

Fariiya Hossain RT @rahmi_khan: text “FLOYD” to 511-56 for George Floyd, who was brutally beaten and murdered. text “JUSTICE” to 551-56 for Ahmaud Arbery.… 33 seconds ago

jcneyre

people over property RT @bbcgarcia: For those who've been struggling from the pandemic and unable to donate, here are some petitions that just cost a signature:… 34 seconds ago

QueerjohnPA

Queerjohn PA Ahmaud Arbery family attorney criticizes use of "devastating force" on protesters  https://t.co/CYrPtBpZik 39 seconds ago