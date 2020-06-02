George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery Lawyers Taking Cases to United Nations
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () The attorneys representing the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery are holding a news conference to discuss getting justice in the courts AND the United Nations ... and TMZ's streaming live. Attorneys Ben Crump and Lee…
Confederate Monuments Removed or Defaced in Several Cities Amid Unrest Many George Floyd protests across the nation have turned violent, prompting the defacing and/or removal of confederate monuments...