Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Lives Matters if you want to sell newspapers and celebrate the death of Edward Colston

Anorak Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Black Lives Matters if you want to sell newspapers and celebrate the death of Edward ColstonAnti-racism protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd in the US occupy the front pages. The Mirror calls it “The march for change”. Thousands of us took part in anti-racism protests across the UK at the weekend. The paper leads with the picture of a statue of tycoon, patron and slave trader Edward Colston being pulled down and thrown into Bristol harbour. It’s a striking image. And you wonder a few things, including: if history is eradicated from view, does it vanish from our minds? Does celebrating the life of a slave trader encourage or tacitly approve racism? And who chooses which status go where and when?

You might wonder what “change” the Mirror champions, giving that there’s never been a black editor on the Mirror not indeed on any major national newspaper. The board of Reach plc, which owns the Mirror, Express and Star titles, is less racially diverse than a provincial golf club:

The board of Reach Plc, owner of the Daily Mirror

The all white board isn’t in proof that Reach doesn’t have a fine equalities policy impeccable anti-racist credentials. But it does illustrate that when aspirational, intelligent black people look up they often see a bank of successful white faces looking down.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Colston Statue Black Lives Matter Bristol

Colston Statue Black Lives Matter Bristol 00:36

 Bristol, UK. 7th June 2020. A statue of a 17th century slave trader in Bristol has been pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters following a rally against the death of George Floyd and racial injustice. The bronze memorial to Edward Colston has stood in Bristol city centre since 1895, and has...

Related videos from verified sources

Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters [Video]

Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters

This is the moment a statue of a slave trader was torn down by Black Lives Matters protesters.Footage shows the prominent 19th century statue of Edward Colston, who who acquired a significant part of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:13Published
Starmer: Edward Colston statue should've been properly taken down a long time ago [Video]

Starmer: Edward Colston statue should've been properly taken down a long time ago

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that the toppled memorial to slave trader Edward Colston that was dumped into Bristol harbour should've been taken down with consent a long, long time ago.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Black Lives Matter Protesters Toppled Slave Trader Statue [Video]

Black Lives Matter Protesters Toppled Slave Trader Statue

Reuters Black Lives Matter protesters in the UK tore down a statue of Edward Colston, a former slave trader. Protesters in Bristol on Sunday used rope to topple the statue before rolling it into the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this

howcrazy

Marlene @DinaPugliese Now I know you go to bed early, but want to know if you know who John Oliver is. He has a no nonsense… https://t.co/s4EUkzausz 2 minutes ago

FlyIngenuity

HisRoyalFlyness @sikingthegreat1 @jarofrubies @SimonJadis There’s a lot of hatred in these tweets towards the US and many towards “… https://t.co/MXvTNd7y8K 11 minutes ago

AndrewDavid1986

Andrew David @HidNTrackz @magicj3 @OfficialMLK3 I don't recall ever saying George's death was justified, I don't feel it was. I… https://t.co/9LDjzAlt2j 11 minutes ago

RMFreedom

🇵🇷 RM 🇺🇸 and dubious politicians change the narrative about the Black Lives Matters want and most of us who stand with them.… https://t.co/OvjvuVOYNl 12 minutes ago

Orgleader

Christian Anon Fighting Totalitarianism RT @Dean03254010: @lizpeek @Lrihendry All they want, is death and destruction. They hate anyone who doesn't see thing's there way. And they… 19 minutes ago

Dean03254010

Dean @lizpeek @Lrihendry All they want, is death and destruction. They hate anyone who doesn't see thing's there way. An… https://t.co/w14VcdDnhE 22 minutes ago

dewilliams29

D.E. Williams https://t.co/oENYxD226F But #Barr and #kencuccinelli Want us to believe or forget this history systemic racism is a… https://t.co/FoqZ39RwG9 22 minutes ago

ZookeeperBean

Jayme Bean RT @CrisKellyWriter: If you follow a lot of accounts, and if you're outspoken in support of black lives matters and trans rights, and if on… 52 minutes ago