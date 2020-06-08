'The Flash' Star Hartley Sawyer Fired Over Old Racist, Misogynistic Tweets
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Hartley Sawyer just lost his TV job in a flash, after a collection of tweets in which he made racist comments and joked about sexually assaulting women surfaced this past week. The actor -- who played Ralph Dibny, AKA Elongated Man on "The Flash"…
Hartley Sawyer, an actor on the popular CW superhero series “The Flash,” has been fired after a slew of tweets, showing references to racist rhetoric and... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •AceShowbiz
Grant Gustin is reacting to the firing of Hartley Sawyer from The Flash. The 30-year-old actor, who stars in the title role on The CW series, took to Instagram... Just Jared Also reported by •AceShowbiz
