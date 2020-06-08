Global  

'The Flash' Star Hartley Sawyer Fired Over Old Racist, Misogynistic Tweets

TMZ.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Hartley Sawyer just lost his TV job in a flash, after a collection of tweets in which he made racist comments and joked about sexually assaulting women surfaced this past week. The actor -- who played Ralph Dibny, AKA Elongated Man on "The Flash"…
