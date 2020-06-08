Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Meets with George Floyd's Family in Houston

TMZ.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Joe Biden is in Houston to pay his respects to George Floyd, and also took time to sit and listen to George's family members express their pain. According to the Floyd family lawyer, Ben Crump, the presidential hopeful met privately with George's…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Houston protesters 'self-police' when vandals caught spray-painting bus

Houston protesters 'self-police' when vandals caught spray-painting bus 01:07

 This was the moment a duo of vandals caught spray-painting a city bus during a George Floyd protest in Houston, Texas. Footage shows protesters demanding the vandals remove the contents of their bag. One protester speaking to the duo can be heard saying: "They will look at us; we will die for...

Related videos from verified sources

Final Public Memorial Held For George Floyd [Video]

Final Public Memorial Held For George Floyd

Two weeks after George Floyd's death, mourners, including members of law enforcement, paid their respects in Houston. CBS2's Danya Bacchus reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:29Published
Thousands Of Mourners Line Up At Texas Church For George Floyd Visitation [Video]

Thousands Of Mourners Line Up At Texas Church For George Floyd Visitation

Monday was the first of two days of remembrance for the Houston man who died May 25 with the knee of a Minnesota police officer on his neck.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:11Published
Public Viewing In Houston For George Floyd [Video]

Public Viewing In Houston For George Floyd

Danya Bacchus reports it's been two weeks since Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden to meet George Floyd’s family before funeral

Former vice president Joe Biden plans to travel to Houston to meet with the family of George Floyd, and will provide a video message for Mr Floyd’s funeral...
Belfast Telegraph

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet with the family of George Floyd, two weeks after Floyd's death in...
Reuters

Biden to Meet With George Floyd’s Family in Houston Ahead of Funeral

Joe Biden will travel on Monday to offer his condolences to the family of Mr. Floyd, whose killing touched off nationwide protests over police brutality against...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

slthompson29

SLThompson RT @kylegriffin1: Joe Biden met privately with family members grieving the loss of George Floyd. Rev. Sharpton said the meeting took place… 7 seconds ago

ThisWooly

This government sucks big hairy Wooly Mammoth dick RT @NY_runaway: Joe Biden met with family of George Floyd in Houston. Was tRump playing golf or never invited? It doesn’t matter because… 42 seconds ago