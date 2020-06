Related videos from verified sources UFC president Dana White: "we're gonna prove that pro sports can come back safely"



UFC president Dana White says "we're gonna prove that pro sports can come back safely" after UFC 249 that saw one competitor withdraw after testing positive for coronavirus Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:46 Published on May 11, 2020 UFC fighter Joanne Calderwood keen on idea of title tilt on ‘fight island’



Joanne Calderwood relishes the idea of her historic UFC title tilt against flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko taking place on Dana White’s mystery ‘fight island’. Calderwood is set to become.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published on April 29, 2020 UFC to Return May 9 in Florida



UFC to Return May 9 in Florida The UFC plans to hold three events within an eight-day period in Florida, Dana White told ESPN on Friday. Dana White, via ESPN UFC 249 will take place on May 9,.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published on April 24, 2020

Tweets about this