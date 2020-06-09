Michael Jordan Catches 442-lb. Blue Marlin In $3 Million Fishing Tournament
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () Air Jordan has just conquered another element -- WATER -- 'cause Michael Jordan's Catch 23 boat just caught a 442.3-pound blue marlin in a fishing tourney!! Jordan is currently dukin' it out in the 62nd Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in…
Michael Jordan Makes $100 Million Pledge to Racial Equality Organizations Basketball legend Michael Jordan recently announced that he would be committing $100 million to “[ensure] racial equality.” The pledge, announced via the Jordan Brand on social media, noted that the $100 million would be...