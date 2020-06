Judi Evans in 'Good Spirits' After Nearly Having Both Legs Amputated in COVID-19 Battle Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A representative for the 'Days of Our Lives' star confirms that the 55-year-old actress has spent the past 23 days in the hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this