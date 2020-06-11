Eric Garner's Mom Says NY Chokehold Bill Passed Because of George Floyd
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Eric Garner's mother says George Floyd's death is largely responsible for an anti-chokehold bill finally getting passed in NY -- making it a bittersweet victory for her after years of fighting for it. Gwen Carr spoke to us a few days after New York…
For the 14th straight day, protests will be held Wednesday in New York City following the death of George Floyd. Meanwhile, some of the reforms protesters are calling for will soon become New York State law. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.