Eric Garner's Mom Says NY Chokehold Bill Passed Because of George Floyd
TMZ.com Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Eric Garner's mother says George Floyd's death is largely responsible for an anti-chokehold bill finally getting passed in NY -- making it a bittersweet victory for her after years of fighting for it. Gwen Carr spoke to us a few days after New York…
