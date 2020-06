A&E's Live PD has been pulled off the air after long-running staple Cops is cancelled Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Alongside demonstrations about police brutality is the curious case of “copaganda”, or Hollywood’s close, cozy relationship with policing as an institution—one that is overwhelming centered on white cops and always portrays police as the unquestioned good guys in every scenario—and how to move forwa... 👓 View full article

