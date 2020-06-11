Global  

Stassi Schroeder's Speaking Tour Stop Canceled After 'Vanderpump' Firing

TMZ.com Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Stassi Schroeder is feeling the fallout after losing her "Vanderpump Rules" gig due to alleged racist behavior -- 'cause now her revived speaking tour's hit a speed bump. The reality TV star's "Straight Up with Stassi LIVE" roadshow -- which is…
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: 'Vanderpump Rules' Fires Four Cast Members

'Vanderpump Rules' Fires Four Cast Members 00:31

 Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be returning to the Bravo reality show "Vanderpump Rules". The two were terminated after Faith Stowers said they took racist actions against her. According to CNN, Stowers appeared sporadically in the 2018 season of the reality show. Cast members Max Boyens...

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired From 'Vanderpump Rules' [Video]

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired From 'Vanderpump Rules'

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, along with new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni, are fired from "Vanderpump Rules" following allegations of racism from former castmate Faith Stowers.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:15Published
Sexiest 'Vanderpump Rules' cast members: Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and more [Video]

Sexiest 'Vanderpump Rules' cast members: Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor and more

Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval have some of the sexiest Instagram accounts out there. Sit back, grab a Pumptini, and take a peek at the..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 03:53Published

