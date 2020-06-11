Stassi Schroeder's Speaking Tour Stop Canceled After 'Vanderpump' Firing
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () Stassi Schroeder is feeling the fallout after losing her "Vanderpump Rules" gig due to alleged racist behavior -- 'cause now her revived speaking tour's hit a speed bump. The reality TV star's "Straight Up with Stassi LIVE" roadshow -- which is…
Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute will not be returning to the Bravo reality show "Vanderpump Rules". The two were terminated after Faith Stowers said they took racist actions against her. According to CNN, Stowers appeared sporadically in the 2018 season of the reality show. Cast members Max Boyens...