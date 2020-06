Chrissy Teigen Wakes Up From Boob Surgery to Funny Note From Daughter Luna Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The 34-year-old celebrity cookbook author is currently recovering after going under the knife to remove the breast implants that she got when she was 20 years old. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this