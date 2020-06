Playmate Ashley Mattingly Died From Gunshot Wound to Head Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Former Playboy Playmate Ashley Mattingly -- a domestic violence survivor at the hands of Lane Garrison -- took her own life with a gunshot to the head ... according to her autopsy. The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office says Ashley put aโ€ฆ ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article