Kelly Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock's divorce is surprising Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

There isn’t a person I’ve encountered who doesn’t like Kelly Clarkson, at minimum. More often than not people adore her for her work on TV as a talk show host or The Voice judge, or her music, or her general goodness when it comes to body acceptance or speaking out about being blackmailed to work wi... 👓 View full article