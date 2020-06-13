Global  

'SNL' Alum Jay Pharoah Stopped by LAPD, Knee to Neck in Case of 'Mistaken Identity'

TMZ.com Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Former "SNL" cast member Jay Pharoah was jogging down a San Fernando Valley street, when multiple LAPD cops pulled their guns on him, ordered him spreadeagled on the ground and one officer then put his knee on Jay's neck ... Jay says all because he…
