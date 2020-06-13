'SNL' Alum Jay Pharoah Stopped by LAPD, Knee to Neck in Case of 'Mistaken Identity'
Saturday, 13 June 2020 () Former "SNL" cast member Jay Pharoah was jogging down a San Fernando Valley street, when multiple LAPD cops pulled their guns on him, ordered him spreadeagled on the ground and one officer then put his knee on Jay's neck ... Jay says all because he…
Jay-Z Speaks to Minnesota Governor About Murder of George Floyd Minnesota Governor Tim Walz recently revealed that Jay-Z reached out to him to speak about George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man,..
Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:27Published
Tweets about this
Corona De Vil RT @Variety: #SNL alum Jay Pharoah says he was recently stopped by multiple LAPD officers with their guns drawn while he was walking in Los… 41 seconds ago