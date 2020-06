Related news from verified sources Reese Witherspoon Remembers Late PR Friend as Her 'Other Mother' The 'Morning Show' actress pays tribute the late Hollywood publicist Nanci Ryder and remembers her as a beloved friend who cared for her like a daughter.

AceShowbiz 1 day ago



Publicist Nanci Ryder Has Died at 67 After a Battle with ALS Nanci Ryder, the co-founder of BWR Public Relations, has died at the age of 67 following a battle with ALS. Ryder is credited as being one of Hollywood’s first...

Just Jared 2 days ago





Tweets about this AceShowbiz Emmy Rossum Pays Tribute to Late Hollywood Publicist Nanci Ryder https://t.co/Ue7aVLf6k3 https://t.co/VgmmVuBNgf 6 hours ago