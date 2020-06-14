Essex man arrested for peeing at PC Keith Palmer memorial Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The man seen taking a leak at the memorial to PC Keith Palmer has been arrested. The stone pays tribute to the life of Mr Palmer, 48. He was one of five people murdered by Islamist Khalid Masood in an attack on Westminster on 22 March 2017. It’s not know why the man was in Westminster, but there was a far-right protest going on at the time. The protestors aim? To protect memorials and statues to white Britons.



The man who thought it ok to take a leak at the tribute site has been nicked on suspicion on outraging public decency. Not everyone is keen to condemn him:







In Today’s Hair-Splitting News…



Filed along with those other greats:



• I smoked but didn’t inhale.

• OK, I put my hand up her skirt, it wasn’t assault because I didn’t touch her Front Doris.

• Yes, I did grab her by the neck and pin her to a pillar, but it was instinctive. pic.twitter.com/hjDS1HLp55



— helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) June 14, 2020



There are no images of Julia Hartley-Brewer urinating in public. 👓 View full article

