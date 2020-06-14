Atlanta Wendy's Where Brutal Police Killing Occurred Destroyed by Fire
Sunday, 14 June 2020 () The Wendy's in Atlanta where a man who fell asleep in his car essentially received a death sentence by cops has been burned down, during a night of protest and civil disturbance. A video posted on twitter shows the beginnings of the blaze ... you…
An Atlanta police officer has been sacked following the fatal shooting of an African-American man, and another has been placed on administrative duty, the police department has announced. The moves follow the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the Friday night...