Atlanta Wendy's Where Brutal Police Killing Occurred Destroyed by Fire

TMZ.com Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
The Wendy's in Atlanta where a man who fell asleep in his car essentially received a death sentence by cops has been burned down, during a night of protest and civil disturbance. A video posted on twitter shows the beginnings of the blaze ... you…
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Atlanta police officer sacked after fatal shooting of black man

Atlanta police officer sacked after fatal shooting of black man 01:48

 An Atlanta police officer has been sacked following the fatal shooting of an African-American man, and another has been placed on administrative duty, the police department has announced. The moves follow the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the Friday night...

More protests erupt in Atlanta, US, after man shot dead [Video]

More protests erupt in Atlanta, US, after man shot dead

A Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta was set on fire by protesters after Rayshard Brooks was shot dead following an altercation with police officers.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:16Published
Atlanta protesters burn Wendy's after police shooting [Video]

Atlanta protesters burn Wendy's after police shooting

After Rayshard Brooks was shot dead by police at a Wendy's in Atlanta on Friday, protesters set fire to the restaurant on Saturday night as the incident further inflamed tensions after week of..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:27Published
Atlanta protesters burn down Wendy's [Video]

Atlanta protesters burn down Wendy's

Protesters in Atlanta on Saturday burned down a Wendy's restaurant where a black man was shot dead by police.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published

