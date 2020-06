Liza Minnelli isn't pals with Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. After The Sun published a report claiming the cabaret star had formed a friendship with the Duke of...

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Not Friends with This Oscar Winner, Despite Reports Liza Minnelli, who won an Oscar back in 1973 for her work in Cabaret, is denying that she’s friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The 74-year-old...

Just Jared 15 hours ago