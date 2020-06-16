Global  

Arnold Schwarzenegger Refuses To Go To Gold's Gym Over Face Masks Policies

TMZ.com Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Arnold Schwarzenegger is the most accomplished bodybuilder in the history of the sport, his gym -- Gold's in Venice -- is considered the mecca of bodybuilding ... so it's pretty stunning Arnold rolled up to the gym today but refused to go inside.…
Video credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Original Gold's Gym In Venice Reopens For Workouts

Original Gold's Gym In Venice Reopens For Workouts 01:54

 After three months of being shuttered because of the coronavirus, the first ever Gold's Gym in Venice reopened its doors Tuesday with new safety protocols in place. Tina Patel reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Gold's gym owner plans to open Friday despite state orders [Video]

Gold's gym owner plans to open Friday despite state orders

Despite a potential legal battle, a gym owner in Wayne County says he will open the doors of his business on Friday. The company bought an ad on social media to notify current and new members to sign..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:52Published
Wearing face masks at the gym [Video]

Wearing face masks at the gym

If you are eager to hit the gym, you may wonder what workouts will look like once gyms reopen.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:38Published

