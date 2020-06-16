Global  

Man Arrested for Death of Black Lives Matter Activist Oluwatoyin Salau

Tuesday, 16 June 2020
The 19-year-old protester was found dead one week after she had been reported missing on June 6, the same day she tweeted that she was molested by a man earlier in the morning.
 The body of Oluwatoyin Salau was found Saturday night.

