HBO Orders Immediate Removal Of Billboard Covering Kobe Bryant Mural Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

A mural of Kobe Bryant is shining on CA unobscured once again ... TMZ Sports has learned HBO ordered the immediate removal of a billboard covering Mamba art in L.A. on Tuesday. Our sources tell us shortly after an HBO ad was placed over a piece ofโ€ฆ ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article

