Hilaria Baldwin Opts Against Finding Out Unborn Baby's Gender After Double Miscarriage Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

During an appearance on the 'Mom School' podcast, the wife of *Alec Baldwin* additionally addresses negative comments about her choosing to hire a nanny to help her with her four children. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Hilaria Baldwin Opts Against Finding Out Unborn Baby's Gender After Double Miscarriage https://t.co/lkMWHPIrnm https://t.co/KmdC4lqVxu 36 minutes ago