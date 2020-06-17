Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Madeleine McCann: suspect says he didn’t do it; no evidence to charge him

Anorak Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Madeleine McCann: suspect says he didn’t do it; no evidence to charge himTo coincide with the resumption of the football season, the Mirror leads with a photo of Madeleine McCann in her Everton kit. The news is that convicted rapist and peadophile Christian Brückner / Christian Brueckner says he didn’t dit not kidnap and murder the missing child. Brueckner’s lawyer Friedrich Fulscher says his client “denied any involvement”.

As the suspect denies all and wallows in solitary confinement in a German prison for depraved and violent crimes, the Mail looks at the vehicle he drove back and forth between Germany and Portugal. Says the paper:



It is not clear when Brueckner bought the 30-year-old Tiffin Allegro but he was known to be driving a vehicle matching its description in 2007, when Madeleine, three, vanished.



And..?



People who knew him described a ‘large cream-coloured Winnebago campervan,’ which he allegedly bragged could hide ‘drugs and children’.



Police have located the van on land owned by the suepct. According to Spiegel, police found the van when they investigated the vanishing of five-year-old Inga Gehricke.



Germany’s Spiegel TV reported that during a six-day search of the site detectives found numerous items of children’s clothing, most of them ‘small swimsuits’ in the motorhome. Brueckner does not have any children.



The convicted rapist has no children.



Police also found six memory sticks with more than 8,000 files, mostly containing pictures and videos of child abuse. They were in a bag in a hole in the ground, underneath the body of his dead dog. Brueckner, now 43, was convicted of possessing the child porn but not charged in relation to Inga. He was identified as a suspect in the McCann case in recent weeks and police near Hanover have reopened the file into Inga’s disappearance, looking again at Brueckner.



A bloke called Dieter tells the Mail that he once looked around the van:



“Brueckner told me again, ‘I have 50kg of grass, and I transport it around Europe’. I thought he was joking at the time. He said, ‘In my van, I can take 50kg of grass – nobody can see it … I can transport children, kids, in this space. Drugs and children, you can transport them in this van – it’s a safe space in the van. Nobody can find them. Nobody can catch you’.”



The Sun picks up more of the Spiegel report:



While living in Braunschweig, Christian B ran a kiosk between 2013 and 2015 and he was pictured inside wearing dark sunglasses.





Bjorn told the documentary how Christian B had been contacted in 2013 by police investigating Madeleine’s disappearance.

He said: “One day I came into the kiosk and he was a little bit distraught and said, ‘Hey, look what I’ve got here’ — and he showed me a subpoena for the Madeleine McCann case.

“You could see it churned him up a bit but he wasn’t panicking and he wasn’t saying ‘they are on my heels’.

“I think he said he had been there but that he had nothing to do with it and that was that.”



Such are the facts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Police 'squabbling' over McCann case [Video]

Police 'squabbling' over McCann case

The McCann family lawyer says the German prosecutor should tell Madeleine McCann's parents what evidence he has that she is dead.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:19Published
Madeleine McCann: German suspect told colleague she was dead [Video]

Madeleine McCann: German suspect told colleague she was dead

The main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann once told a former colleague that the little girl was dead. Lenta Johlitz worked with Christian Brueckner at a corner shop in north Germany...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:31Published
Interview: The German prosecutor in the McCann case [Video]

Interview: The German prosecutor in the McCann case

German authorities say they have 'some evidence' that Madeleine McCann is dead as he urges help from Britons.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Madeleine McCann prosecutor ‘has evidence German prime suspect killed her’

 Hans Christian Wolters called for British tourists and expats in Portugal to identify Christian Brueckner’s various homes so police can launch searches for...
Daily Record

German prosecutors have ‘some evidence’ Madeleine McCann is dead

 German authorities have said they have “some evidence” that Madeleine McCann is dead but are appealing for more information in order to bring a suspect to...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •The Age

Investigators hope public help will strengthen case against McCann suspect

 German and British investigators looking into the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 13 years ago are relying on hundreds of tips from the public...
Reuters Also reported by •Daily Record

Tweets about this

Phoenixrises_12

©SilverMichelleKarmagicalKarmony❤ ™ RT @McCannCaseTweet: As I have said.... There is NO intention of charging Christian Breukner with Madeleine #McCann Murder This is an exer… 2 hours ago

DailyMirror

Daily Mirror Expert who examined Hitler's skull says Maddie suspect 'has psychopathic traits' https://t.co/xplyyW560U https://t.co/qka6GEJfea 2 hours ago

DailyMirror

Daily Mirror Expert who examined Hitler's skull says Maddie suspect 'has psychopathic traits' https://t.co/xplyyW560U https://t.co/0EtSkl4KFK 4 hours ago

chriskitching

Chris Kitching Dr Mark Benecke, who once examined Hitler's skull, says Christian Brueckner's past convictions "point towards class… https://t.co/zeToksOzG4 4 hours ago

chriskitching

Chris Kitching The suspect in Madeleine McCann's disappearance has shown "psychopathic traits" and may be a "total weakling", a re… https://t.co/r8zxvWiZ4V 4 hours ago

Shooting_Bambi

𝙷𝚊𝚗𝚗𝚊𝚑 Yesterday, authorities claimed they had “significant evidence” to show Madeleine is dead and that this guy was resp… https://t.co/FQ9npG6oRe 10 hours ago

DJBURNS_was

Alex Hamilton 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 RT @Reuters: Madeleine McCann, the British girl who disappeared in Portugal in 2007 aged just three, is assumed to be dead and an imprisone… 11 hours ago

MarkAlbano9

Mark Albano RT @InItTogether_Q: Thread: Madeleine McCann - are these 3 things connected? 1) 16th June - Prosecutor's say there is 'concrete evidence'… 12 hours ago