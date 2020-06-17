Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey from Too Hot To Handle have broken up

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Lainey has been posting frequently about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’s relationship during quarantine. They’re among the many who have developed new relationships amidst a global pandemic. But there have also been many break-ups, like Jessie J and Channing Tatum or Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blacks...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

'Too Hot To Handle' star Francesca Farago shows us her new bikini line [Video]

'Too Hot To Handle' star Francesca Farago shows us her new bikini line

Of all the sexy single stars of Netflix's "Too Hot To Handle," Francesca Farago quickly emerged as a fan favorite thanks to her flawless looks, her (often rule-breaking) relationship with fellow..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 03:49Published
Francesca Farago Reflects On 'Too Hot To Handle', Relationship With Harry [Video]

Francesca Farago Reflects On 'Too Hot To Handle', Relationship With Harry

"Too Hot To Handle" Canadian contestant Francesa Farago wasn't afraid to stir up some drama on the Netflix dating show. After finding love with Harry Jowsey, she gives ET Canada digital reporter Graeme..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey confirm split

 Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago has confirmed she has split from co-star Harry Jowsey.
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

intouchweekly

In Touch Weekly #TooHotToHandle star Harry Jowsey is breaking his silence and explaining why he decided to break up with Francesca… https://t.co/gHtyDbbbHO 7 minutes ago

ruegb

wichita RT @people: Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago & Harry Jowsey Split: 'I Thought We Were Going to Get Married'​ https://t.co/zzZ1eNkBs9 18 minutes ago

Jezebel

Jezebel Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey, who apparently were still together, broke up… https://t.co/8c23V2GHdT 18 minutes ago

NicolleCabral

nicolle mundinho too hot https://t.co/LVSZ2TTqIW 33 minutes ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey Split https://t.co/z7dRcje9lE 40 minutes ago

andreiims

Andrea Montesinos RT @baerak__: crying over francesca farago and harry jowsey break up https://t.co/o8sXxVaQCD 55 minutes ago

extratv

ExtraTV #TooHotToHandle couple Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago are over. Why she says he is "not the person for me." 💔 https://t.co/gN9XmhtTyF 1 hour ago

CosmopolitanUK

Cosmopolitan UK Too Hot to Handle's Harry Jowsey and Francesca Farago have split https://t.co/HOvSsXdJ5I 1 hour ago