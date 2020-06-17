Rayshard Brooks Shooting, District Attorney to Announce Possible Charges

Rayshard Brooks case update



The new executive order comes as the DA in Atlanta works to decide whether to file charges against the former officer who shot Rayshard Brooks. The DA says charges could be announced today and may.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 4 hours ago

DA surprised by timing of charges dropped against Columbus officer



The Attorney Generals office dismissed a high profile officer-involved shooting case out of Columbus, Mississippi. "To pick this moment for no reason to dismiss it, it just felt like it was a gut.. Credit: WAPT Duration: 01:54 Published 2 weeks ago