Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rayshard Brooks Shooting, District Attorney to Announce Possible Charges

TMZ.com Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
The Fulton County District Attorney, Paul Howard, is set to hold a press briefing where it is expected he'll announce charges against the Atlanta PD officer who shot Rayshard Brooks ... and we're streaming it live. Garrett Rolfe is the cop who…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Tyler Perry Offers To Pay For Funeral Of Rayshard Brooks

Tyler Perry Offers To Pay For Funeral Of Rayshard Brooks 00:32

 Family attorney Christ Stewart said Tyler Perry offered to pay the funeral expenses for Rayshard Brooks. Brooks was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer after receiving a call that he fell asleep at a Wendy’s drive-thru. According to CNN, footage showed a struggle between Brooks and two...

Related videos from verified sources

Rayshard Brooks case update [Video]

Rayshard Brooks case update

The new executive order comes as the DA in Atlanta works to decide whether to file charges against the former officer who shot Rayshard Brooks. The DA says charges could be announced today and may..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
DA surprised by timing of charges dropped against Columbus officer [Video]

DA surprised by timing of charges dropped against Columbus officer

The Attorney Generals office dismissed a high profile officer-involved shooting case out of Columbus, Mississippi. "To pick this moment for no reason to dismiss it, it just felt like it was a gut..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:54Published
District Attorney Presser [Video]

District Attorney Presser

District Attorney Scott Colom is reacting to the news that manslaughter charges against former Columbus Police officer Canyon Boykin will be dropped.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Related news from verified sources

Watch live: District attorney to announce decision in Rayshard Brooks shooting

 The district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, is announcing his decision on whether to bring charges against the former police officer who fatally shot...
CBS News

Atlanta awaits decision on charges in black man’s killing

 ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta awaited a decision from prosecutors Wednesday on whether to bring charges against two white police officers in the killing of Rayshard...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News

George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks Protests: Live Updates

 The district attorney has said he decide by midweek on whether to file criminal charges in the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

costanzo740

joe costanzo Rayshard Brooks Shooting, District Attorney to Announce Possible Charges https://t.co/7Tpk8oeW1h 33 seconds ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind RT @Gabriel_Will2: Rayshard Brooks Shooting, District Attorney to Announce Possible Charges [via @TMZ] https://t.co/6Od2WYl5Ad 38 seconds ago

Taa_stee

Rent'em Spoons RT @TMZ: Rayshard Brooks Shooting, District Attorney to Announce Possible Charges https://t.co/Jb1JtVnfQM 48 seconds ago

Gabriel_Will2

Gabriel Williams Rayshard Brooks Shooting, District Attorney to Announce Possible Charges [via @TMZ] https://t.co/6Od2WYl5Ad 51 seconds ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Rayshard Brooks Shooting, District Attorney to Announce Possible Charges https://t.co/82aJsLQhYL via @TMZ 53 seconds ago

SusanFlores7762

Susan Flores RT @tanstelevision: Atlanta district attorney will announce charging decision in Rayshard Brooks shooting this afternoon. 3 minutes ago

ciscopenny

ciscopenny RT @JesseRodriguez: Fulton Co., GA district attorney will announce charging decision in Rayshard Brooks shooting at 3pmET, live coverage on… 3 minutes ago

DistinctToday

Distinct Today Rayshard Brooks Shooting, District Attorney to Announce Possible Charges https://t.co/lAAMjnvjNt 6 minutes ago