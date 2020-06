Related videos from verified sources Covid | 'Testing in India or China...': Donald Trump on why USA has most cases



Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, said that Covid-19 cases in countries like India and China were low only due to low testing. Trump was addressing staff of Puritan Medical.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:34 Published 1 week ago Google Alerts Biden And Trump Campaigns Of Hackers From China And Iran



Google caught state-backed hackers from China and Iran trying to target presidential campaigns. According to Business Insider, they targeted President Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s campaigns. The.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago Covid update: India ranks 5th; Trump on India’s cases; G20’s $21 billion aid



From India becoming the 5th worst affected nation to Donald Trump’s remark on cases in India and China, here are the top ten updates on the coronavirus pandemic. India has now over 2.4 lakh cases and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:51 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this