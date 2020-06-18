Global  

George Floyd Foundation Trademark in the Works

TMZ.com Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
George Floyd's name seems to be heading toward foundation status -- 'cause his family is already making moves to lock up the rights to something called just that ... TMZ has learned. George's brother, Philonise Floyd, recently applied to trademark…
