George Floyd Foundation Trademark in the Works

Thursday, 18 June 2020 () George Floyd's name seems to be heading toward foundation status -- 'cause his family is already making moves to lock up the rights to something called just that ... TMZ has learned. George's brother, Philonise Floyd, recently applied to trademark…
Thousands of protesters have marched through central London in an overwhelmingly peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration sparked after the police killing of George Floyd in America. The demonstrators, the vast majority of whom were under 30, chanted: 'No justice, no peace, no racist police', 'I...
Rose Simmons, daughter of slain Reverend Dr. Daniels Simmons Sr., came to Minneapolis Wednesday to remember those who died in the Charleston massacre -- and to grieve with the family of George Floyd,..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:17Published
The brother of the late George Floyd, a black man whose death under the knee of a white officer roused world protests against racial injustice, urged the United Nations on Wednesday to investigate U.S...