Bradford Adkins Spanish Singer Pablo Alborán Comes Out as Gay in Heartfelt Video https://t.co/7nVjfAn6W5 55 seconds ago

AceShowbiz Pablo Alboran Comes Out as Gay to 'Be a Little Happier' https://t.co/gExxtpa9bn https://t.co/aOpiWmCTvb 27 minutes ago

R. Stephen Browning Pablo Alboran Comes Out as Gay: 'Today I Want My Voice To Be Louder’ https://t.co/5X0MTBRh6M via @billboard 34 minutes ago

Jenn Amaro RT @BillboardPride: Pablo Alboran Comes Out as Gay: ‘Today I Want My Voice To Be Louder’ https://t.co/Fx8zl6pJM0 3 hours ago

fabio saccani RT @Queerty: Hunky Spanish singer Pablo Alborán comes out in emotional Instagram vid - https://t.co/ST97Rounuv https://t.co/1GnpSIuu6J 3 hours ago

Nina Pablo Alboran Comes Out as Gay: ‘Today I Want My Voice To Be Louder’ #SmartNews https://t.co/bLoj928KVv 3 hours ago