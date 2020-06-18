Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Machine Gun Kelly documents his puppy love for Megan Fox during a sunset picnic on Instagram stories

Lainey Gossip Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Machine Gun Kelly documents his puppy love for Megan Fox during a sunset picnic on Instagram storiesMegan Fox was photographed leaving Machine Gun Kelly’s home late last night – TMZ has the photos. Their relationship is progressing quickly. To recap: they met shooting a movie last year. A few weeks ago, Brian Austin Green confirmed that they’d separated after Megan and MGK were seen together durin...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Machine Gun Kelly 'in love' with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly 'in love' with Megan Fox 00:46

 Rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly has declared he is 'in love' after enjoying a romantic picnic with a date widely believed to be Megan Fox.

Related videos from verified sources

Celebrity breakups during quarantine: Megan Fox and more [Video]

Celebrity breakups during quarantine: Megan Fox and more

Move over, Angelina. Quarantine is now Hollywood's biggest home-wrecker. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are the latest celebrity couple to break up amid the coronavirus. Machine Gun Kelly might be to..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 02:45Published
Megan Fox Says Michael Bay Never Sexually Assaulted Her [Video]

Megan Fox Says Michael Bay Never Sexually Assaulted Her

Megan Fox Says Michael Bay Never Sexually Assaulted Her In a resurfaced clip from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' the actress discussed being an extra in the director's 2003 film 'Bad Boys II.' Fox was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 02:01Published
Megan Fox insists she was 'never preyed upon' by Michael Bay [Video]

Megan Fox insists she was 'never preyed upon' by Michael Bay

Megan Fox has insisted that she was never "preyed upon" by director Michael Bay following the re-emergence of a 2009 interview.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this