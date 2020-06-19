What is Juneteenth? Learn More About Holiday Celebrating End of Slavery
Friday, 19 June 2020 () There's been a lot of talk about Juneteenth this year, and though President Trump's claim he made the holiday "very famous" is pure hyperbole ... it's true many people might need a cheat sheet. The holiday -- which is also called Freedom Day,…
Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies Juneteenth, which occurs annually on June 19, has long been celebrated by Black Americans who recognize its 1865 origin as the end of slavery in the United States. All but four states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or “special day of...