What is Juneteenth? Learn More About Holiday Celebrating End of Slavery

TMZ.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
There's been a lot of talk about Juneteenth this year, and though President Trump's claim he made the holiday "very famous" is pure hyperbole ... it's true many people might need a cheat sheet. The holiday -- which is also called Freedom Day,…
 Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies Juneteenth, which occurs annually on June 19, has long been celebrated by Black Americans who recognize its 1865 origin as the end of slavery in the United States. All but four states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or “special day of...

What you need to know about Juneteenth [Video]

What you need to know about Juneteenth

The historic holiday, which celebrates the official end of slavery in the US, has taken on renewed significance this year.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn To File Bill To Make Juneteenth A Federal Holiday [Video]

Texas Sen. John Cornyn To File Bill To Make Juneteenth A Federal Holiday

Texas Sen. John Cornyn announced Thursday that he will be introducing a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Denver's Juneteenth Organizers Push For National Holiday [Video]

Denver's Juneteenth Organizers Push For National Holiday

The organizers of Denver Juneteenth's celebrations are among those pushing to make the day a national holiday.

NFL to recognize Juneteenth as company holiday

 The NFL will recognize June 19, the day celebrated as the effective end of slavery in the United States, as a company holiday.
Trump postpones rally scheduled for 'Juneteenth' holiday

 Donald Trump has postponed a controversial rally scheduled for the same day as a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the US, following fierce criticism,...
NFL declares 'Juneteenth', marking the end of slavery in U.S., a league holiday

 The NFL will observe June 19 — known as Juneteenth and marks the end of slavery in the U.S. — as a league holiday and close league offices that day.
