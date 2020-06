Rapper Tray Savage from Chief Keef's GBE Label Dead at 26 Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Rapper Tray Savage, a member of Chief Keef's record label, is dead ... TMZ has learned. Tray was shot and killed Friday on the South Side of Chicago ... according to sources. We're told the rapper was driving in the Chatham neighborhood around 11… πŸ‘“ View full article

