Parents of KC Man Shot and Killed by Cop, Say Trump Promised FBI Intervention Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

The Kansas City cop who shot and killed Cameron Lamb is now charged with manslaughter, but Lamb's parents are expecting even more consequences after getting a face-to-face promise from President Trump. Laurie and Aqil Bey were at the White House… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Lord Moro RT @TMZ: Parents of KC Man Shot and Killed by Cop, Say Trump Promised FBI Intervention https://t.co/uA0bRy5Jie 32 seconds ago InTheFame Parents of KC Man Shot and Killed by Cop, Say Trump Promised FBI Intervention | TMZ https://t.co/uwC7AgLTCA 1 minute ago Media News Now Parents of KC Man Shot and Killed by Cop, Say Trump Promised FBI Intervention https://t.co/v0xL9iQZKu 9 minutes ago West Virginia Topics Parents of KC Man Shot and Killed by Cop, Say Trump Promised FBI Intervention https://t.co/nEiLESQcM0 11 minutes ago