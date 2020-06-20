Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tulsa Woman Protesting Trump Arrested for Trespassing

TMZ.com Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Tulsa police just did something that does not bode well for a peaceful protest .... they arrested a woman wearing an "I Can't Breathe" shirt for trespassing -- despite the fact she had a ticket to Donald Trump's rally. Sheila Buck was taken into…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump Rally In Tulsa Will Highlight Division Between Supporters, Rest Of America

Trump Rally In Tulsa Will Highlight Division Between Supporters, Rest Of America 00:37

 President Donald Trump is set to take the stage at his first rally in three months on Saturday night. A 19,199 seat arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma is expected to be filled with ardent supporters wearing “Keep America Great” hats and T-shirts. But outside the rally, America is being reshaped by the...

Tweets about this

ItSpursSZN

Nick RT @TMZ: Tulsa Woman Protesting Trump Arrested for Trespassing https://t.co/EM2zS6vWv4 41 seconds ago

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Tulsa Woman Protesting Trump Arrested for Trespassing https://t.co/HafEecUiqd via @TMZ 1 minute ago

thatgirlsandra5

BLM is Linked to Hamas wake up ‼️‼️🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨👿👿 RT @TheTomSjolund: Unhinged White Libtard Woman Protesting Trump Arrested for Trespassing. #TulsaTrumpRally #TrumpRally #BLMTerrorists http… 2 minutes ago

KAMckin

Krista Tulsa Woman Protesting Trump Arrested for Trespassing https://t.co/k70sUZ2Jkc via @TMZ 4 minutes ago

khadija4tweets

Khadija Tulsa Woman Protesting Trump Arrested for Trespassing https://t.co/RQkhhdImRr via @TMZ 5 minutes ago

TheTomSjolund

The Tom Sjölund Unhinged White Libtard Woman Protesting Trump Arrested for Trespassing. #TulsaTrumpRally #TrumpRally #BLMTerrorists https://t.co/M19opl1hET 5 minutes ago

cornish1969

Philosophy, Sunshine & Atticus Finch RT @mathieuvonrohr: Police arresting a woman at Trump’s Tulsa rally, allegedly for trespassing. The woman is wearing an „I can’t breathe“ s… 5 minutes ago

l_9fm

L R & Kodiak Morning Show 92.9FM 89.3 HD3 Tulsa Woman Protesting Trump Arrested for Trespassing https://t.co/4s2l6LtJQq via @TMZ 5 minutes ago