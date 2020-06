Brett Favre Compares Kaepernick To Pat Tillman, 'I'd Assume Hero Status Will Be Stamped' Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Brett Favre says Colin Kaepernick's willingness to leave his NFL career to fight for social justice reminds him of Pat Tillman's ultimate sacrifice ... and now, he's telling TMZ Sports he thinks both will be remembered as heroes. The Hall of Fame… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Distinct Today Brett Favre Compares Kaepernick To Pat Tillman, ‘I’d Assume Hero Status Will Be Stamped’ https://t.co/4uQxRkTucG 2 minutes ago mikepw0311 Brett Favre Compares Kaepernick To Pat Tillman, 'I'd Assume Hero Status Will Be Stamped' https://t.co/M06tZzcEwS 6 minutes ago MoreMusicMoreMoney RT @TMZ: Brett Favre Compares Kaepernick To Pat Tillman, 'I'd Assume Hero Status Will Be Stamped' https://t.co/bTEOMp1773 16 minutes ago ATTR RADIO Brett Favre Compares Kaepernick To Pat Tillman, 'I'd Assume Hero Status Will Be Stamped' https://t.co/1HOeOPaFy7 16 minutes ago MommyFrazzled Hosted By MFrazz: Brett Favre Compares Kaepernick To Pat Tillman, 'I'd Assume Hero Status Will Be Stamped' https://t.co/c9vuzHwWUE 25 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y Brett Favre Compares Kaepernick To Pat Tillman, 'I'd Assume Hero Status Will Be Stamped' https://t.co/TskJUA6Sjy https://t.co/Aq3xR30uwQ 26 minutes ago State of Press Brett Favre Compares Kaepernick To Pat Tillman, ‘I’d Assume Hero Status Will Be Stamped’ https://t.co/zXA0AkbiB0 41 minutes ago