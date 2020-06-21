Global  

Machine Gun Kelly Carries Megan Fox after Night of Fun

TMZ.com Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Megan Fox didn't walk the walk a few days back ... and that's because she didn't have to, courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly!!! The couple hung out at The Beer Hunter bar in La Quinta, near San Diego, with some friends at a table inside the bar. Folks…
